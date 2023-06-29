Colorado man arrested after leading police on pursuit in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after he led police on a pursuit in Morgan County.

According to a spokesperson for the Falkville Police Department, a vehicle that was stolen from Denver was seen on a camera in Morgan County. A Falkville PD officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.

After a pursuit, the Cullman Police Department successfully stopped the vehicle.

Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude. A woman was also in the car, but she is not facing charges at this time.

Self was treated at Cullman Hospital before he was formally charged.

