Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Colorado man arrested after leading police on pursuit in Morgan County

Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and...
Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after he led police on a pursuit in Morgan County.

According to a spokesperson for the Falkville Police Department, a vehicle that was stolen from Denver was seen on a camera in Morgan County. A Falkville PD officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over.

After a pursuit, the Cullman Police Department successfully stopped the vehicle.

Michael Wayne Self, 33, was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude. A woman was also in the car, but she is not facing charges at this time.

Self was treated at Cullman Hospital before he was formally charged.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff

Latest News

Kenny James shared her recipe for 'cowboy caviar.'
Saddle up and enjoy this perfect side dish
48 First Alert Weather Day for extreme heat
Cooling centers available, extending hours in north Alabama during extreme heat
Steven Canady, 62
Florence man indicted for producing, distributing child pornography
WAFF Extreme Heat
48 First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, storms possible on Thursday