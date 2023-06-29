Candle care with South & Pine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Who knew that candles need care? We sure didn’t!

Meghann owns South & Pine, a shop for everyday living. Both in-store and online, they have a candle selection like no other! Hand poured, right here in north Alabama, the candles will have your home smelling great from the first time you light it until the last.

But wait, when you go buy a new candle, there are some steps you should be taking before you light it to ensure the longevity of the candle. When you get a new candle and you’re ready to fill your home with a new scent, you are going to want to use a ‘wick trimmer.’ This tool is essential for maintaining your candles.

South & Pine has something for every scent profile. (Meghann Delashaw)

When you decide it’s time to light it, make sure you have enough time to let the wax melt all the way to the edge of the container. Meghann told us that candles have memory. If you don’t let it burn long enough, your candle will begin to tunnel and you will not be able to enjoy it as well as you could’ve.

Meghann also showed us how to ‘snuff’ our candles instead of blowing them out. If you use a wick snuffer, it will help keep wax and soot from blowing out of the container.

Both the trimmer and the snuffer are available in-store and online! South & Pine has a variety of scent profiles that are sure to please your nose. So, head on over to South & Pine in Madison and check out their candle bar for easy access scent testing. Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook too!

