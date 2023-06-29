‘Can the power grid take the heat?’: Fort Payne Authority leaders provide an insight on what’s to come

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - After December’s frigid cold left many without power, the question on everyone’s mind this month is whether the grid can withstand the heat wave creeping into the Valley.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been working closely with local power companies across North Alabama to ensure that no users are left without power during the sweltering heat.

The Fort Payne Improvement Authority (FPIA) shared with WAFF 48 that there is no threat to the power grid at this time, but precautions are taking place.

Mike Shirey, General Manager of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority, says his office is working closely with TVA to monitor usage during the extreme temperatures this week. Shirey says TVA has issued the first step of a program called Emergency Overload Curtailment.

Shirey says this does not mean the grid is in danger, rather it notifies power companies and residents to take necessary precautions.

Outside of adjusting your thermostat, TVA suggests avoiding running your dishwasher or washing machine during the heat of the day and making sure your air filters are clean. More tips on staying cool while saving money can be found on TVA’s website.

Shirey says while his residents save money doing this, it has a greater impact.

“We have issued a public notification to let the public know, ‘Hey we are being challenged in the next coming days with these temperatures.’ Any help they can provide is welcome,” Shirey said.

Shirey says his office is joining in by keeping their lights low, and thermostats set at 78 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.