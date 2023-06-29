Deals
Bert Kreischer is coming to Orion

Standup comedian, Bert Kreischer is in Huntsville on July 6.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As a part of the “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival,” Bert Kreischer is coming to The Orion Amphitheater on July 6 and tickets are still available!

The Fully Loaded Comedy Festival features Bert as well as some of his favorite fellow stand-up comedians. It has been coined as a celebration of “comedy, cold beer, and sunsets.” Apollo South will open at 5 p.m. so you can enjoy food and drinks before the doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 on July 6.

Tickets are on sale now but will go fast, so be sure to grab yours here before it is too late! For more information on Bert, his career and the show you can click here!

