Beating the heat: how outdoor workers can avoid heat related illnesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Temperatures are on the rise in North Alabama, with the heat index expected to reach triple digits this week. Those who can are rushing to the pool or indoors to cool off, but not everyone is so lucky.

Some are still on the job, working outdoors even with a heat advisory. From builders to road workers, even lawn care services, experts say these workers are at high risk of suffering from a heat-related illness.

“They are out for many hours in very high heat so this is why it’s particularly important for them to pay attention to their symptoms and make sure they don’t fall into trouble with the heat,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

Dr. Stubblefield added that these workers are susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Some symptoms to look out for are feeling tired, nauseous, dizzy or contracting heat cramps.

One construction company in town has a supervisor at every construction site to make sure workers are taking frequent breaks and drinking plenty of water.

“You really need to kind of make sure that you’ve got someone that is monitoring everybody, checking in on them,” said Joey Ceci with Breland Companies. “Make sure you are requiring them to take the water breaks probably twice as often as they usually do. The last thing anyone wants to have some kind of construction site accident or heat stroke.”

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said they also has supervisors at every site that are on the lookout for heat-related illness.

While the workers are encouraged to stay hydrated, Burkett said another key component is wearing clothes that are lightweight but also protect from the sun.

“Wear proper attire, drink plenty of fluids, and take breaks as often as they can to get out of the heat,” Burkett said.

Dr. Stubblefield said those that suffer from a heat stroke may lose consciousness, so the most important thing is to get them to a cool place and call 911 because a heat stroke is a medical emergency.

