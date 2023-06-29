83-year-old man killed in Morgan Co. wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 83-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 in Morgan County.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Johnny McDonald, 83, was fatally injured when the Cadillac XT5 he was a passenger in, was hit by a Toyota Tundra being driven by Bertin Ortiz, 38. McDonald and the driver of the Cadillac, Cynthia Goodwin, 57, were both injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

McDonald was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Ortiz was taken to Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 157 near South Johnson Chapel Road near Danville.

