Superhero day kicked off in Athens to raise money for childhood cancer

Children were inspired by the free family-friendly event hosted on Sept. 9.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Every child wishes they could be a superhero, right? On Saturday, kids had the opportunity to take part in the action, as part of Eli’s Block Party.

Children were inspired and had some fun with superhero characters for the free family-friendly event hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism for childhood cancer research.

The special day was established in 2011 for Eli Williams, who fought medulloblastoma for almost six years. In 2017 Williams passed away and his mother, Kristie Williams remains a vital part of keeping his memory alive through the organization, Eli’s Block Party.

“The goal for Superhero Day is to honor this decade-long annual event by preserving it and continuing it,” said Tina Morrison, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association Event Coordinator. “This kids event makes a positive change for children by providing a fun, free environment for all kids of all economic backgrounds. While having fun, they will also learn the importance of serving in their community, the importance of saving and donating money, and the opportunity to inquire with caring, professional adults about becoming community leaders when they grow up.”

The event continues to honor Eli and his family by raising funds for childhood cancer research and encouraging donations to Eli’s Block Party 501c3.

Many people geared up to see the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, and countless other superheroes at Athens Big Spring Memorial Park.

One of the superheroes, Storm, said it’s always an honor every year to be involved with the event.

“We have formed a family, we look forward to seeing each other,” said Storm. “Many of us are from other cities and states, so it’s a beautiful thing, and the children [love] it.”

To kick off the superhero-filled day, there was a superhero parade at Big Spring Park. Immediately following was a walking adventure of community heroes and of course, the main attraction; superheroes.

There was no short of fun, with carnival rides, bouncy houses, giant inflatable slides, and many other fun games and activities.

For more information on Eli’s Block Party, click here.

