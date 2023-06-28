Deals
Superhero day to kick off in September hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism

The event hopes to honor Eli and his family by raising funds for childhood cancer.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Every child wishes they could be a superhero, right? On September 9, kids will have the opportunity to take part in the action, as part of Eli’s Block Party.

Children can be inspired and have some fun with superhero characters all over the place for the free family-friendly event hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism.

Eli’s Block Party was established in 2011 for Eli Williams, who fought medulloblastoma for almost six years. In 2017 Williams passed away and his mother, Kristie Williams remains a vital part of keeping his memory alive through Eli’s Block Party.

“The goal for superhero day is to honor this decade-long annual event by preserving it and continuing it.,” said Tina Morrison, Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association Event Coordinator. “This kids event, makes a positive change for children by providing a fun, free environment for all kids of all economic backgrounds. While having fun, they will also learn the importance of serving in their community, the importance of saving and donating money and the opportunity to inquire with caring, professional adults about becoming community leaders when they grow up.”

The event hopes to honor Eli and his family by raising funds for childhood cancer research and encouraging donations to Eli’s Block Party 501c3.

Gear up to see the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man and countless other superheroes at Athens Big Spring Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To kick off the superhero-filled day, there will be a superhero parade to Big Spring Park. Immediately following will be a walking adventure of community heroes and of course, the main attraction; superheroes.

There will be no short of fun, with carnival rides, bouncy houses, giant inflatable slides and many other fun games and activities.

For more information on the event, click here.

