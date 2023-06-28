Deals
Six people indicted on bank fraud, identity theft charges

(AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people were indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges on Wednesday.

Officials say a 10-count indictment charged the following individuals with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, some were also charged with aggravated identity theft:

  • Ionut Iamandita, 28 - also charged with aggravated identity theft
  • Milena Iamandita, 25 - also charged with aggravated identity theft
  • Elena Matei, 18 - also charged with aggravated identity theft
  • Florin Mateil, 27 - also charged with aggravated identity theft
  • Larisa Iordache, 28 - also charged with aggravated identity theft
  • Marius Iordache, 29

The indictment states that from Feb. 2023 to June 2023 the individuals used skimming devices and converted video cameras to steal account information from customers at Listerhill Credit Union and Avadian Credit Union. The individuals would withdraw funds from ATMs using the information.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud is 30 years while aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence in prison.

