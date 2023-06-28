Six people indicted on bank fraud, identity theft charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people were indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges on Wednesday.

Officials say a 10-count indictment charged the following individuals with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, some were also charged with aggravated identity theft:

Ionut Iamandita, 28 - also charged with aggravated identity theft

Milena Iamandita, 25 - also charged with aggravated identity theft

Elena Matei, 18 - also charged with aggravated identity theft

Florin Mateil, 27 - also charged with aggravated identity theft

Larisa Iordache, 28 - also charged with aggravated identity theft

Marius Iordache, 29

The indictment states that from Feb. 2023 to June 2023 the individuals used skimming devices and converted video cameras to steal account information from customers at Listerhill Credit Union and Avadian Credit Union. The individuals would withdraw funds from ATMs using the information.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud is 30 years while aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence in prison.

