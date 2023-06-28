The power of transparency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is a topic that causes heartbreak for so many people. Because of it’s impact on women and families, being open and having tough conversations about infertility and miscarriage can bring comfort.

1 in 8 women experience miscarriage in their lifetime and Sherelle Gilbert was that one. As an advocate for fertility awareness and having gone through infertility, miscarriage and IVF, she truly understand what it is like to walk this path. Sherelle and her husband have gone through two rounds of IVF and endured two miscarriages over the past 7 years. The last three cycles of IVF for them have “failed.” For a transfer to be considered “failed,” it means that the embryo did not implant.

Sherelle Gilbert's IVF journey. (Sherelle Gilbert)

Sherelle was diagnosed with endometriosis and has had multiple surgeries as consequence. She has been through an insurmountable amount of hardship and her and her husband have been transparent throughout their journey. She does not want other women walking similar paths to endure this struggle alone. So, she took to social media where women can feel seen and heard.

For women and couples to see others talking about infertility and miscarriages makes carrying that weight bearable. Not only can it be heartbreaking but it can also cause shame in women when they cannot conceive. For Sherelle, it’s been an emotional journey. From their transparency throughout this process, their friends and families get excited when they as a couple do. When a transplant “fails” or a miscarriage occurs, that loss is public for them. The highs and lows ebb and flow.

One thing that has helped Sherelle in her journey is her faith. She has become an outlet for women to not feel alone. It has been a painful journey, but she knows that God has called her to help others is a comfort for her.

Advocate shares her story with IVF. (Sherelle Gilbert)

Sherelle and her husband are still trying and God is walking along the path with them. For her, she has moments where she questions if parenthood is the path for them. She has moments where she asks Him why he has led her down this road. She wants to let people know that it is alright to questions.

She says that the best way to help people struggling with infertility and miscarriage is to ask them what they need. You can follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and YouTube as she navigates the next steps of IVF. You can also visit here to explore her lifestyle brand and here to learn more about her!

Advocate opens up about miscarriage and infertility. (Sherelle Gilbert)

