Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn set to make $900,000 annually

New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal
Rob Vaughn (center), was formally introduced as the 33rd Head Baseball Coach in Crimson Tide...
Rob Vaughn (center), was formally introduced as the 33rd Head Baseball Coach in Crimson Tide history(Alabama Athletics)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal.

The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved the new deal for Vaughn on Tuesday, along with contracts for other coaches and administrators.

Vaughn's deal includes an array of bonuses, including one month's pay ($82,500) for winning or sharing a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and two months pay ($163,000) for winning a national championship.

Vaughn replaced Brad Bohannon, who was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees."

Vaughn spent the past six seasons as head coach at Maryland, where he was the Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

It's a big increase from Bohannon's deal, which would have paid him $525,000.

Pitching coach Jason Jackson, who finished out the season as interim coach, has been promoted to associate head coach. He is set to make $300,000 annually under a new two-year deal.

Women's basketball coach Kristy Curry's new four-year deal is worth $550,000 annually plus incentives.

The contracts are subject to board of trustees approval.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sport and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://apnews.com/hub/sports-betting

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect in custody after he skipped court on Tuesday
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs UB Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Kyla Michelitch
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
FILE - Lead plaintiff Kayla Gore speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in...
Judge rejects transgender plaintiffs’ bid to change their birth certificates in Tennessee
House bill would allow veterans to talk about medical marijuana with VA doctors
Judge stays medical marijuana licenses as companies argue selection process was flawed