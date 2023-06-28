Deals
A look inside the newest expansion at Marshall Medical Center South

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - No one wishes to go to the hospital, but in the event of an emergency, you might want your stay to be as comfortable as possible.

Hospital board members for Marshall Medical Center kept this in mind when designing and developing the new expansion project at their location in Boaz.

The $61 million project has created a brand new lobby, updated cafeteria and a state-of-the-art patient tower housing 64 patient suites.

“It’s replacing all of our inpatient rooms with new impatient rooms, and it’s a new lobby, new cafeteria, new kitchen, sort of those support services that add to the function of the nursing area,” Executive Director of Support Services Bill Smith said.

Smith says during the ribbon cutting for the new facility, many visitors said the new environment was bright, more spacious, and felt more like a hotel than a hospital.

“We had our public grand opening and at that grand opening we had several past patients who came, toured the facility, and looked at the new patient rooms. They felt that they would have been much more comfortable in this space, that it would have been much more relaxing,” Smith said.

Nurse Meagan Nesmith says she is most excited for patients to experience their new rooms and brighter environment.

“I think they’re gonna feel a lot more comfortable here because it looks like a hotel. I mean it’s just got a more comfortable feel, it’s bright, it’s spacious,” Nesmith said.

Nesmith also says her fellow nurses will enjoy their new digs.

“We’re looking forward to the nursing desk area, all of the storage rooms, the med rooms, everything is just so new and nice and a lot more space for everybody,” she said.

Bill Smith says staff expects to transfer all patients to the new facility by July 18.

