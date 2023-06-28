Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who faced multiple felony charges after a 2018 incident died in the custody of law enforcement after experiencing a “medical episode” on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Parker was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he did not show up to court on Tuesday. Parker was detained in Lawrence County.

While he was being taken to the Limestone County Jail, Parker began to experience a “medical episode.” A medic, who was with the team transporting Parker, began life-saving procedures and emergency medical services were immediately notified. Parker was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the death investigation. The body will be taken for an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Parker was arrested in October 2018 after he exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, and set a house on fire. Parker’s original charges included:

five counts of attempted murder

two counts of kidnapping

one count of arson

one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

one count of theft

Parker’s trial started on Monday with jury selection. When he did not show up for court Tuesday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Jurors were sent home early but told to return Wednesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.