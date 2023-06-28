Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect in custody after he skipped court on Tuesday

See the latest on a Fort Payne arrest and a recently started Limestone County trial
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who faces numerous felony charges including attempted murder and kidnapping after a 2018 incident is in custody after he did not show up to court on Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Parker was arrested in October 2018 after he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement, and set a house on fire. Parker’s original charges included:

  • five counts of attempted murder
  • two counts of kidnapping
  • one count of arson
  • one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • one count of theft

His trial started on Monday with jury selection. When he did not show up for court Tuesday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Parker is in custody, according to a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. He was caught in Lawrence County.

Jurors were sent home early but told to return Wednesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Sam Brannon, left, and Heather Frazier restock shelves at Calvary Assembly of God's fireworks...
Congregants restart fundraiser after fireworks are stolen from Decatur church
The event hopes to honor Eli and his family by raising funds for childhood cancer.
Superhero day to kick off in September hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Huntsville's Johnson Legacy Park Opening
Huntsville's new Johnson Legacy Park
Johnson Legacy Park Opening