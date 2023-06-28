Lifeguard shortage in the Shoals could affect public pool hours in the area

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As people plan to make a splash in this summer heat, they might have to keep a close eye on the Shoals area pool schedules.

There is a lifeguard shortage across the nation but especially in the Shoals but one lifeguard says it is all hands on deck during the summer months.

Royal Avenue Recreation Center pool manager and lifeguard Zoey Alexander says her staff is dealing with some of the effects of the shortage.

“It’s made it difficult, especially when it’s hot outside,” Alexander said. “Sometimes we have double stands where you don’t get a break for about 40 minutes. We usually do 20 so, especially on hot days, it can be challenging.”

Alexander also works as a lifeguard for the YMCA and she says most lifeguards in the area are working at multiple pools. Every public pool from Sheffield to Florence shares a small pool of lifeguards.

Without a full staff, pools struggle to open like Sheffield’s outside public pool which is currently closed.

Florence Parks and Recreation Community Programs and Special Events Director Mike Adams says there could be incentives in the future to be a lifeguard, like better pay, but for now, it is all about the glory.

“Back when I was younger and I was a lifeguard, that was the cool job to have, you know, was to be able to be a lifeguard,” Adams said. “And we want that to come back. And the ones we do have [as] I said, they do an exceptional job and they should be rewarded for it.”

Adams said low pay is just part of the problem. He also said the shortage of lifeguards is caused by busier young people. Many of the teens and young adults who used to become lifeguards are now taking on more summer activities such as college classes and travel sports.

