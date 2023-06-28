Johnson Legacy Park’s ribbon cutting will round out the reimagining of the former J.O. Johnson High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday marks the grand opening of a new park in Huntsville, designed to honor the past, present, and future of the community. The park, located at the site of the old J.O. Johnson High School, aims to pay tribute to the institution, which closed its doors several years ago.

The closure of J.O. Johnson High School, attributed to a lack of students, left many alumni and community leaders saddened by the loss of this beloved school. .

Now, a park stands as the final element in the redevelopment of the former school grounds, commemorating its legacy. The City of Huntsville invested $4.6 million in the project, which offers an array of new amenities. James Gossett, the Parks and Recreation Director of the City of Huntsville, expressed his hope that the park would serve as a homage to the former high school.

“We named it Johnson Legacy for a reason. We want to remember what this site represented to a lot of people in the community,” said Gossett. “That’s why we’ve retained some elements from the past.”

Among the park’s notable features are a large green space, a modern playground, and two pavilions. In a unique collaboration with Arts Huntsville, the park also hosts the second fitness court public art installation in Huntsville.

Gossett says the development of the park was a collaborative effort between city leaders and the community.

“The focus was on what this park could offer to the community, something unique and different from the Johnson Legacy Center and the playground,” explained Gossett. “What you see now is the result of people asking questions, community feedback, and an overall consideration of what works best for the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. on June 28 next to the Johnson Legacy Center. The new park promises to be a gathering place for neighbors, city leaders hope it will honor the past while looking toward the future.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.