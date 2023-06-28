Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park

Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park
Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park(COH)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday to announce the opening of Legacy Park.

The $4.6 million park is the final step in the renovation plan of the former J.O. Johnson High School campus in north Huntsville.

“From the start, our goal has been to honor the legacy of the J.O. Johnson Jaguars, while creating a neighborhood where people want to live, play, and raise their families,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Legacy Park, in conjunction with Johnson Legacy Center (JLC), achieves that. It is a crowning jewel for Northwest Huntsville.”

Legacy Park includes two pavilions, including an entertainment pavilion, walking trails, a fitness court, a plaza and a large, modern playground.

“Legacy Park was designed with the community in mind. We can see multiple generations using this space for years to come,” said Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett. “Whether it’s an afternoon at the playground, an after-dinner walk, or a get-together with family and friends, Legacy Park is a place where memories will be made.”

Residents and J.O. Johnson High School alumni attended the grand opening and were able to enjoy free ice cream and a performance by the Johnson High Alumni Jazz Band.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports

Latest News

Huntsville Police Department searching for new 9-1-1 dispatchers
Lifeguard shortage in the Shoals could affect public pool hours in the area
Daily High Temps possible on Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Dangerous heat for Thursday through Saturday
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’