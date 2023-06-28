Huntsville City leaders host ribbon cutting ceremony for Legacy Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday to announce the opening of Legacy Park.

The $4.6 million park is the final step in the renovation plan of the former J.O. Johnson High School campus in north Huntsville.

“From the start, our goal has been to honor the legacy of the J.O. Johnson Jaguars, while creating a neighborhood where people want to live, play, and raise their families,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “Legacy Park, in conjunction with Johnson Legacy Center (JLC), achieves that. It is a crowning jewel for Northwest Huntsville.”

Legacy Park includes two pavilions, including an entertainment pavilion, walking trails, a fitness court, a plaza and a large, modern playground.

“Legacy Park was designed with the community in mind. We can see multiple generations using this space for years to come,” said Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett. “Whether it’s an afternoon at the playground, an after-dinner walk, or a get-together with family and friends, Legacy Park is a place where memories will be made.”

Residents and J.O. Johnson High School alumni attended the grand opening and were able to enjoy free ice cream and a performance by the Johnson High Alumni Jazz Band.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.