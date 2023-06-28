Florence PD advises individuals to not fall for phone scam

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence residents are dealing with a scam artist in their midst.

According to the Florence Police Department’s Facebook page, there is someone claiming to call people up regarding active warrants with the police department. The individual was also advising people to pay the fake active warrant fines over the phone.

The Florence Police Department wants the public to be aware of calls related to this nature and not pay any fines over the phone.

For any person that believes that the Florence Police Department is calling you, please call FPD at 256-760-2728 for any concerns.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.