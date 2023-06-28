Florence man arrested for more than 30 grams of fentanyl

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Drug Task Force performed a search of a Florence man’s home where more than 30 grams of fentanyl were seized.

Julian Devonne Cole, 29, of Florence has been arrested and charged following a search warrant at 401 Wilson Dam Road, for one of the occupants believed to have been drug dealing, per the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

The charges for Cole include:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Upon search it was revealed there was a total of 36 grams of fentanyl pills and a small amount of marijuana. Guns were also located inside the home, along with other drug paraphernalia used to distribute drugs.

