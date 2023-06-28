Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Florence man arrested for more than 30 grams of fentanyl

The man has been arrested and charged following a fentanyl bust.
The man has been arrested and charged following a fentanyl bust.(Lauderdale County Drug Task Force)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Drug Task Force performed a search of a Florence man’s home where more than 30 grams of fentanyl were seized.

Julian Devonne Cole, 29, of Florence has been arrested and charged following a search warrant at 401 Wilson Dam Road, for one of the occupants believed to have been drug dealing, per the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

The charges for Cole include:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

Upon search it was revealed there was a total of 36 grams of fentanyl pills and a small amount of marijuana. Guns were also located inside the home, along with other drug paraphernalia used to distribute drugs.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect in custody after he skipped court on Tuesday
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports

Latest News

Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Huntsville's new Johnson Legacy Park
Johnson Legacy Park’s ribbon cutting will round out the reimagining of the former J.O. Johnson High School
Daily High Temps possible on Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Dangerous heat for Thursday through Saturday
The event hopes to honor Eli and his family by raising funds for childhood cancer.
Superhero day to kick off in September hosted by Athens-Limestone Tourism