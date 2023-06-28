Deals
Firefighters, first responders ready for extreme heat calls

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are gearing up for possible triple digit temperatures by the end of the week. When people face high temperatures, they face increased risks of heat exhaustion.

“[The calls] are coming,” Huntsville Assistant fire Marshall Trent Bennett said. “This is the time that they happen. Their temperature rises so fast, and at that point, it can induce strokes, heat exhaustion, heat strokes, heat stress.”

Firefighters are sometimes the first to respond to heat exhaustion calls. Bennett said sometimes, firefighters are closer to ambulances.

Toney Volunteer Fire Department president Heath Jones said many of the firefighters he works with are off-duty EMTs who know how to treat heat-related sicknesses. He said cooling can be done by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks if you are working in the heat.

Firefighters apply that same advice. Jones said firefighter turnout gear weighs nearly 60 pounds, adding to the already dangerous heat.

“The body automatically sweats, and that helps cool the body,” he said. “But when you’re inside those turnouts, you don’t get that type of cool down. So, when we have firefighters working in those environments, we have time to take off those turnouts and give them time to rehab. We give them a safe rehab area where they can consume water, get in a shaded area, and just cool that body temperature back down.”

Jones and Bennett are asking the public to hydrate before the extreme heat arrives, so they do not have to respond to as many calls.

