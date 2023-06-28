Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Dangerous heat for Thursday through Saturday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning.  We have fair skies overhead and comfortable morning temperatures in the middle 60s, enjoy it now because we have some real heat coming our way. 

Skies today will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to middle 90s, winds will be very light from the west-northwest.  Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows staying warm in the lower 70s.  A few isolated showers may develop overnight into daybreak Thursday.  Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees, please practice heat safety and stay hydrated. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny, humid and very hot.  Some weather models are hinting at the potential of seeing a complex of storms moving in for the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.  If these storms do develop, some storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.  Friday will be dangerously hot again with highs topping out around 100 degrees. 

The holiday weekend forecast will remain very hot for the beginning of July with highs in the middle to upper 90s.  Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday, keep checking back for the latest forecast for your holiday weekend.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Ronnie Parker.
Police looking for Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect after he skipped court
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert | Extreme Heat Thursday Through Saturday
The heat index nears 110 across north Alabama on Thursday
Dangerous heat begins Thursday and continues into the weekend
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast