Dangerous Heat & Humidity Starts Tomorrow | Strong to Severe Storms Also Possible

Skies today will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to middle 90s. Expect us to stay dry with calm conditions lingering into the evening hours. Winds will be shifting back out of the southeast overnight bringing more humidity into your Thursday with lows staying warm in the lower 70s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days for potentially dangerous heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees, so please practice heat safety and stay hydrated.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, humid and very hot. Some weather models are hinting at the potential of seeing a complex of storms moving in for the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. If these storms do develop, some storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threats. Friday will be dangerously hot again with highs topping out around 100 degrees.

The holiday weekend forecast will remain very hot for the beginning of July with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday, so keep checking back for the latest forecast for your holiday weekend. We’ll trend wetter and cooler with highs back in the 80s as we head into your next work week.

