Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Huntsville man’s capital murder conviction

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the 2021 capital murder conviction of a Huntsville man.

The office of AG Steve Marshall stated that evidence at trial showed that on November 25, 2017, a security guard at the Allure nightclub witnessed an argument between 30-year-old Andrae Norvel and Mark Chandler.

After their argument, Chandler yelled something at Norvel before driving off with someone else in his car. Officials say within minutes Norvel got into his own car and pursued Chandler.

Norvel then shot into Chandler’s car, killing him, most of what happened was captured on videotape, officials say.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard prosecuted the case and obtained a guilty verdict. Norvel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Shortly after, Norvel filed to have his conviction appealed.

The AG’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process of Norvel’s conviction, the conviction was upheld on June 16.

