Congregants restart fundraiser after fireworks are stolen from Decatur church

Sam Brannon, left, and Heather Frazier restock shelves at Calvary Assembly of God's fireworks stand on Tuesday following the theft of $30,000 of fireworks and a $12,000 trailer.(TRISTAN HOLMES/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Members at Calvary Assembly of God resumed a fundraiser after $30,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from a church trailer on Sunday in Decatur.

According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, a trailer was stolen and the fireworks inside of the trailer. Now, congregants have come together to restart the fundraiser to raise money for church-affiliated camps and missions.

“100 percent of the fundraiser goes toward youth and children’s ministry at Calvary Assembly,” associate pastor Josh Wilbanks said to the Decatur Daily.

According to Wilbanks, the fundraiser began 12 years ago because his parents didn’t have enough money to fund camps and other activities for the youth. The fundraiser began again on Tuesday and will run through July 4.

Lead pastor, George Sawyer, said he’s concerned about what the theft will mean for funding for the church. Also, Sawyer is unsure how much the church’s insurance will cover the loss of the trailer and fireworks.

“It’s in one of those marginal areas and we’re really concerned about our coverage,” Sawyer said to the Decatur Daily. “We’re having to double purchase the stock. It looks like it’s really going to impact our normal profit. We’ll also have to replace the trailer before next year.”

