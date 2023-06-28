Big Oh’s is coming to a kitchen near you

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Big Oh’s was a staple in the Huntsville community while they were open for seven years before closing shop.

The community was devastated when the doors shut, but now it can be closer than ever before with Big Oh’s Cooking at Home! From sauces to marinade to salad dressing they have it all. Located on Clinton Row in suite 144, Big Oh’s has never been better! Yeon, owner of Big Oh’s, wants to encourage people to get back into the kitchen and start cooking meals at home!

Big Oh's is selling sauces, marinades and dressings! (Yeon Arnold)

Big Oh's used to be open in downtown Huntsville. (Yeon Arnold)

To stay updated on Big Oh’s Cooking at Home you can follow them on Instagram!

