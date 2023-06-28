Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Albertville schools to offer free meals for students next school year

Albertville City School System will provide free meals for 2023-2024 school year.
Albertville City School System will provide free meals for 2023-2024 school year.(Albertville City School System)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School System has provided details regarding students’ meals next school year.

All enrolled students at Albertville City Schools will have the opportunity to receive free breakfast, lunches for the 2023-2024 school year.

Regardless of income status, all students will be able to take part in this incentive.

“Nutrition plays a major role in the healthy growth and development of students, and we want to ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each day,” said Albertville Child Nutrition Program Director Suzannah Yoder. “When students are fed and are receiving proper nutrition, they are able to focus at school which leads to better overall academic performance.”

The free meals come by way of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which increases overall school meal participation by eliminating the cost. This program also maximizes the federal reimbursement to schools with more students attending school living in low-income households.

Families do not have to pay for anything aside from al a carte items and will not be asked to fill out any forms.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loretta Carr.
Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder, accused of pushing woman off cliff
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation
Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
Man drowns near Easter Posey Recreation Center on Redstone Arsenal
Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho's business license due to crime allegations
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville City leaders revoke Wavaho’s business license over crime reports

Latest News

Ronnie Parker.
Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect dies in custody after experiencing ‘medical episode’
The man has been arrested and charged following a fentanyl bust.
Florence man arrested for more than 30 grams of fentanyl
Huntsville's new Johnson Legacy Park
Johnson Legacy Park’s ribbon cutting will round out the reimagining of the former J.O. Johnson High School
Daily High Temps possible on Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Dangerous heat for Thursday through Saturday