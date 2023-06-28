Albertville schools to offer free meals for students next school year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School System has provided details regarding students’ meals next school year.

All enrolled students at Albertville City Schools will have the opportunity to receive free breakfast, lunches for the 2023-2024 school year.

Regardless of income status, all students will be able to take part in this incentive.

“Nutrition plays a major role in the healthy growth and development of students, and we want to ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast and lunch each day,” said Albertville Child Nutrition Program Director Suzannah Yoder. “When students are fed and are receiving proper nutrition, they are able to focus at school which leads to better overall academic performance.”

The free meals come by way of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) which increases overall school meal participation by eliminating the cost. This program also maximizes the federal reimbursement to schools with more students attending school living in low-income households.

Families do not have to pay for anything aside from al a carte items and will not be asked to fill out any forms.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.