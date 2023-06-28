57th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Tournament tees off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 100 Collegiate golfers will compete for top honors at the 57th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Tournament.

The event will showcase college and amateur golfers from the Southeast aiming to to gain World Amateur Ranking points.

“There are some very large schools that are coming this year that may not be playing in the team portion of it this year, but they are playing in the individual portion of it which they know goes toward their WAGR ranking, Burningtree Golf Pro Colby Odom said. “They want to come in to see if they can get a big win and help their World Amateur Golf Ranking. Just seeing people win the even like Sam (Burns). Sam turns pro immediately following, so wow, that’s like a big tournament, it jumped his World Amateur Golf Ranking where it needed to be, he turned Pro and now he’s out playing on the tour.”

Burns won the 2022 event, and parlayed that into a sponsors exemption for a PGA event last year as well.

Rounds one and two are set for Thursday and Friday, followed by Round Three Friday which will cut the field of golfers heading into Saturday Fourth and final round.

