What’s new at Lauren Kenzie

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If there is one thing about jewelry, it is that it’s trends are constantly changing! But, with pieces from Lauren Kenzie, you can rest assured that your jewelry will be timeless.

Mckenzie Brewer owns Lauren Kenzie and shared with us all the latest trends. Mckenzie handcrafts beautiful pieces that are designed to be worn with any outfit and for any occasion. Created with you and your unique style in mind, there is sure to be a piece at Lauren Kenzie for everyone.

They have noticed that gold jewelry is still their most popular. For the summer, statement bracelets have become a huge trend. Able to elevate a basic outfit or match with a look for a night out, a bracelet that makes a statement is sure to be a knock-out! With the selection at Lauren Kenzie, their bracelets all fit one size and are adjustable.

Lauren Kenzie is located at Stovehouse Huntsville. (Mckenzie Brewer)

In the store, they have their brand new initial necklaces! Golden letters are places on white stone and hung onto a gold chain and are sure to catch the eye. They also have necklaces that are on the dainty side, some with gemstones and a stunning piece with a cross. For the ladies that want to layer their necklaces but do not want to deal with the hassle or them tangling, Lauren Kenzie can customize a “three-in-one” necklace that feature a single clasp. They are able to do this with any necklaces customers might find in the store.

Another key feature of in-house services at Lauren Kenzie is their permanent jewelry! They offer permanent options in necklaces, bracelets, rings and anklets in 14k solid gold. You can also make any layer stack permanent as well. If you purchase a piece in-store and want to change out the charm on the piece, Lauren Kenzie has a in-house charm bar that can make the magic happen!

Lauren Kenzie is open Tuesday through Sunday at Stovehouse! Be sure to check out their Instagram to keep up with what’s new and what events they have coming up. On Sundays, they will be hosting a “Sunday Funday” where if you bring in a group of three or more, you will receive twenty percent off all permanent jewelry! Next month, they will be having their “Christmas in July” where you can enjoy Christmas music while you shop and enter to win a stocking giveaway that values over $400.

