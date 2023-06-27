Sunny & hot today. Dangerous heat begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert for Thursday through Saturday for dangerous heat & humidity.

For today, sunny and hot. Not all that humid. Temps near 90. Clear tonight, 60s. More sun Wednesday. Humidity will still be low, temps near 90.

Beginning Thursday, temps climb to close to 100 and with humidity increasing, feels-like temps close to 110. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for Thursday has been issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Look for some kind of heat alerts for our area to continue through Saturday. Besides an isolated storm Thursday through Saturday, most locations remain dry.

That will change Sunday when a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

The chance for showers and storms will continue for Monday and the 4th of July. Temps in the 80s early next week.

