Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Sunny & hot today. Dangerous heat begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.

First Alert Weather
A 48 First Alert for Thursday through Saturday for dangerous heat & humidity. For today, sunny...
A 48 First Alert for Thursday through Saturday for dangerous heat & humidity. For today, sunny and hot. Not all that humid. Temps near 90. Clear tonight, 60s. More sun Wednesday. Humidity will still be low, temps near 90. Beginning Thursday, temps climb to close to 100 and with humidity increasing, feels-like temps close to 110. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for Thursday has been issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Look for some kind of heat alerts for our area to continue through Saturday. Besides an isolated storm Thursday through Saturday, most locations remain dry. That will change Sunday when a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms can be expected. The chance for showers and storms will continue for Monday and the 4th of July. Temps in the 80s early next week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 48 First Alert for Thursday through Saturday for dangerous heat & humidity.

For today, sunny and hot. Not all that humid. Temps near 90. Clear tonight, 60s. More sun Wednesday. Humidity will still be low, temps near 90.

Beginning Thursday, temps climb to close to 100 and with humidity increasing, feels-like temps close to 110. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for Thursday has been issued for most of the Tennessee Valley. Look for some kind of heat alerts for our area to continue through Saturday. Besides an isolated storm Thursday through Saturday, most locations remain dry.

That will change Sunday when a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

The chance for showers and storms will continue for Monday and the 4th of July. Temps in the 80s early next week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.
Decatur PD releases identity of driver killed in Monday wreck
Extreme heat in the forecast later this week in north Alabama
Hot, sunny Monday with Developing 48 First Alert for excessive heat later this week
Marshall County jail inmates receive baptism on June 26.
133 Marshall County inmates baptized this weekend
Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.
Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday
Steven James Pickering.
Lauderdale County man arrested after boat, kayaks are stolen from home

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Monday weather forecast
10 Day Forecast
Dangerous Heat on the Way
Mostly sunny & hot today. Humidity lowering with temps near 90°. After a clear night on...
Excessive heat, humidity for end of the week in North Alabama
WAFF AM 11:00-11:30am - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF noon Monday weather forecast