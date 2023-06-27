Deals
Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation

Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.
Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr.(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr. passed away on June 17 while on vacation.

Newby retired in 2020 after serving for HPD for 29 years. HPD says Newby was a member of the Blue Notes and worked as a patrol officer before his retirement.

After his retirement Newby worked part-time as a School Resource Officer at Lakewood Elementary.

