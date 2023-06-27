Retired Huntsville PD Officer dies while on vacation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer Eric Newby Sr. passed away on June 17 while on vacation.

Newby retired in 2020 after serving for HPD for 29 years. HPD says Newby was a member of the Blue Notes and worked as a patrol officer before his retirement.

After his retirement Newby worked part-time as a School Resource Officer at Lakewood Elementary.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.