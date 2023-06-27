Deals
Police looking for Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect after he skipped court

Ronnie Parker.
Ronnie Parker.(Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who faces numerous felony charges including attempted murder and kidnapping after a 2018 incident is wanted by authorities after he did not show up to court on Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Parker was arrested in October 2018 after he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement, and set a house on fire. Parker’s original charges included:

  • five counts of attempted murder
  • two counts of kidnapping
  • one count of arson
  • one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • one count of theft

His trial started on Monday with jury selection. When he did not show up for court Tuesday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jurors were sent home early but told to return Wednesday.

