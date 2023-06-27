Police looking for Limestone Co. attempted murder suspect after he skipped court

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man who faces numerous felony charges including attempted murder and kidnapping after a 2018 incident is wanted by authorities after he did not show up to court on Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Parker was arrested in October 2018 after he exchanged gun fire with law enforcement, and set a house on fire. Parker’s original charges included:

five counts of attempted murder

two counts of kidnapping

one count of arson

one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle

one count of theft

His trial started on Monday with jury selection. When he did not show up for court Tuesday, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jurors were sent home early but told to return Wednesday.

