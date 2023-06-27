Deals
Nine-year-old girl helping elders with food insecurity

Mission of Hope Dora, AL
Nine year old Ruby Gilbert has a big heart when it comes to helping others, especially for...
Nine year old Ruby Gilbert has a big heart when it comes to helping others, especially for elders enduring food difficulties. Gilbert volunteers with the Mission of Hope and raises money, collects food and donates her time to deliver and handout food. Ruby talks about why she does this along with the Executive Director for Mission of Hope Lori Abercrombie.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nine-year-old Ruby Gilbert has a big heart when it comes to helping others, especially for elders enduring food insecurity.

Gilbert volunteers with the Mission of Hope and raises money, collects food, and donates her time to deliver and handout food.

“I read about this one day and I knew I wanted to help,” said Gilbert. “I collect macaroni and cheese, oatmeal squares, stuff like that and I like to add crossword puzzles and word searches just to make it fun for them as well.”

Ruby is a rising fourth grader at Cordova Elementary. She also plays tournament softball for a local team.

Ruby made a live appearance on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon to talk about why she does this along with the Executive Director for Mission of Hope Lori Abercrombie.

