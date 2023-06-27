Deals
Memphis Grizzlies exercise option on Xavier Tillman Sr.

The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season
Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Memphis Grizzlies' Xavier Tillman looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised their contract option on Xavier Tillman Sr. for next season, the team announced Monday.

The 24-year-old forward/center has averaged 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over 173 games in three seasons with Memphis. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, both career bests, last season.

Tillman was a second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2020.

