Kyren Paris, Edgar Quero To Play In All-Star Futures Game

Paris ranked 8th, Quero 2nd as prospects in Angeles organization
Trash Pandas stars named to top prospect showcase in Seattle
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two of the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ top prospects will be taking their skills to the national stage. On Monday, infielder Kyren Paris and catcher Edgar Quero were named to the American League Roster for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The annual prospect showcase will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The Futures Game will be a seven-inning contest and air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM as part of MLB All-Star Saturday.

Paris and Quero are the third and fourth Rocket City players to earn a Futures Game selection, after pitchers Ky Bush in 2022 and Reid Detmers in 2021.

“This is a testament to both of their abilities and their characters. They’ve both been solid for us in the first half,” Rocket City Manager Andy Schatzley said. “We’re really excited for this opportunity for them to play on that stage and we feel like both of their best baseball is still in front of them.”

“We’ve been back-to-back in the lineup for the whole season. Being young and trying to be leaders on this team, we’ve developed a great relationship,” Paris said his bond with Quero. “It’s going to be special for both of us to be out there together. We’re going to take it all in and have a lot of fun out in Seattle.”

Quero is currently ranked as the Los Angeles Angels’ No. 2 prospect by Major League Baseball and has spent the entire season with the Trash Pandas in his Double-A debut. In 54 games for Rocket City, Quero is batting .244 with two home runs, 27 RBI, 35 runs scored, 41 walks, and a .386 on-base percentage.

“It’s a blessing,” Quero said. “I feel great to be named to the Future Game to represent my team and my country. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The youngest position player on the Rocket City roster at 20 years old, Quero, currently ranks among the Southern League leaders in walks (T-6th, 41), on-base percentage (T-6th, .386), doubles (T-12th, 12), and runs scored (13th, 35). He hit .440 over a season-long seven-game hitting streak from April 16-26 and has thrown out 27 percent of would-be base stealers from behind the plate.

Paris, 21, is ranked as the Angels’ No. 8 prospect and has also been a staple in the Trash Pandas lineup in 2023. In 65 games, Paris is hitting .234 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 39 runs scored, and 42 walks. His 11 home runs in the first half are just one off his career-high of 12, set last season.

“Reaching the Future Game has been a goal of mine for a long time and to achieve that goal is special for me,” Paris said. “It’s an honor to represent the Angels while playing amongst some of the top talent in the game.”

Batting in the top third of the Rocket City lineup this season, Paris now ranks among the Southern League leaders in walks (T-4th, 42), home runs (T-8th, 11), stolen bases (5th, 20), runs scored (T-6th, 39), and games played (T-3rd, 65). From May 25 to June 6, Paris produced a season-long 10-game hitting streak. On June 14 at Chattanooga, he tied a career-high with four hits in a 10-6 win.

