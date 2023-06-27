Deals
Joran van der Sloot files motion to continue trial, pretrial deadlines

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kevin L. Butler, the public defender assigned to Joran van der Sloot, has filed a motion to extend trial and pretrial deadlines.

The motion to continue, filed in federal court on Monday, states that the current deadlines for pretrial motions and to inform the District Judge whether van der Sloot will plead guilty or go to trial are both July 17.

Stating the defense needs additional time to review discovery and prepare for trial, the motion requests to continue pretrial motions for 30 days and the trial for at least 60 days.

Court documents state that the motion is unopposed.

Van der Sloot was extradited to the United States on June 8 and arraigned in federal court a day later. He is facing charges of wire fraud and extortion stemming from an alleged attempt to extort the Holloway family for money in exchange for details about how Holloway died, and where her remains are located.

