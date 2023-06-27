‘It’s a total loss’: Hampton Cove clubhouse destroyed in weekend fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hampton Cove clubhouse, Hampton House, was just months away from a complete renovation when a Friday night fire destroyed the loved community clubhouse.

“It’s a total loss,” said Huntsville Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett.

Bennett said by the time the 911 call came in, they were already fighting a losing battle.

“When we got there the flames were going through the roof at the time so we were already fighting from behind and trying to catch up with it so it was already rolling before we actually got there so it was just kind of chaotic at that point,” Bennett said.

Bennett also pointed out that the more than 30-year-old building did not have fire alarms or fire sprinklers. He says it’s possible that the building fell under previous fire code requirements that did not mandate fire alarm installation.

With renovations going on, fire alarms were scheduled to be installed in the coming weeks. Bennett also said managers were working to make the building ADA-compliant as well.

“It was just going to be added and this is just one of the things that the perfect storm pretty much happened,” Bennett said.

Director of Hampton House Laura Taube said now they will start the process of rebuilding. She said the building will be torn down and they will start over.

Members are still able to enjoy the community room, gym, and tennis court with the pool will re-opening in a few days, just in time for the holiday weekend.

As for now, Taube said community members will have to say goodbye to the place that held countless weddings, birthdays and community events.

“It’ll just be an eyesore for a while until we can tear it down and get started and start over,” Taube said. “We’ve had a lot of support and folks come out. A lot of memories are in this for a lot of folks around here.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and HFR is seeking the public’s help.

People that were around the scene Friday night at 2700 Hampton Cove Way SE in Owens Cross Roads, may send pictures and videos to hfrpio@huntsvilleal.gov .

