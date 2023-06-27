A guide to summer resort wear

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After a long winter and a cool start to the summer, you might be getting ready to pack your bags and head to a resort for a vacay!

Three Pears in Cullman, AL has the perfect clothing and accessories for any summer getaway. All light and easily packable, you are sure to be dressed in style from head to toe after a visit.

When Owner Carrie thinks of resort wear, “versatility” comes to mind. When heading off this summer, not a lot of things can be packed when considering you’ll need to go through TSA, baggage claim and so much more. Carrie says that we have to make our outfits count when packing! At Three Pears, you will find so many color options and fun patterns that will not only be functional for summer wear, but also super cute! Carrie showed us three options: one mini dress, a maxi dress and a matching linen set that will keep you cool and comfortable.

Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL. (Carrie Smith Taylor)

Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL. (Carrie Smith Taylor)

Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL. (Carrie Smith Taylor)

Carrie told us all about how we can change up the shoes and accessories with these options depending on what activity we might be doing. She also brough along shoes, bracelets and bags that convert to clutches made by Carmen Sol that are waterproof and vacation perfect! Everything Carrie brought is available in-store now!

Three pears is located in Cullman, Al at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.