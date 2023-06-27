Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

A guide to summer resort wear

Three Pears has you covered from head to toe this summer for all resort wear needs!
Three Pears has everything you need to pack away a fabulous wardrobe and head to a resort!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After a long winter and a cool start to the summer, you might be getting ready to pack your bags and head to a resort for a vacay!

Three Pears in Cullman, AL has the perfect clothing and accessories for any summer getaway. All light and easily packable, you are sure to be dressed in style from head to toe after a visit.

When Owner Carrie thinks of resort wear, “versatility” comes to mind. When heading off this summer, not a lot of things can be packed when considering you’ll need to go through TSA, baggage claim and so much more. Carrie says that we have to make our outfits count when packing! At Three Pears, you will find so many color options and fun patterns that will not only be functional for summer wear, but also super cute! Carrie showed us three options: one mini dress, a maxi dress and a matching linen set that will keep you cool and comfortable.

Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.
Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.(Carrie Smith Taylor)
Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.
Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.(Carrie Smith Taylor)
Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.
Three Pears is located in Cullman, AL.(Carrie Smith Taylor)

Carrie told us all about how we can change up the shoes and accessories with these options depending on what activity we might be doing. She also brough along shoes, bracelets and bags that convert to clutches made by Carmen Sol that are waterproof and vacation perfect! Everything Carrie brought is available in-store now!

Three pears is located in Cullman, Al at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, Zachary Moore, was killed in the wreck.
Decatur PD releases identity of driver killed in Monday wreck
Marshall County jail inmates receive baptism on June 26.
133 Marshall County inmates baptized this weekend
Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.
Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday
Extreme heat in the forecast later this week in north Alabama
Hot, sunny Monday with Developing 48 First Alert for excessive heat later this week
Steven James Pickering.
Lauderdale County man arrested after boat, kayaks are stolen from home