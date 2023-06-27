Florence City Schools, Southwire continue partnership to help students graduate

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A program between Southwire and Florence City Schools is continuing to partner together to help students graduate.

Twelve for Life is a program that has helped more than 2,000 students graduate since 2007. Through the program, students attend classes for half of the day and then go to work at Southwire.

Graduate Micah Quillen said he has learned more than how to cut wire while at Southwire.

“It’s opened up a lot of career paths and stuff that I never thought that I’d be able to do in my future,” Quillen said.

Quillen continues by saying the balance between work and school is easy.

“So we only work until about 5 o’clock so after then I had plenty of time to get my school work done and anything else I need to get done,” Quillen said. “It wasn’t any weight on my shoulders having to balance that school work and actual work.”

Dr. Cory Behel, Director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools, said the program is designed to help students learn new skills to help them in the future.

“It’s really gratifying to see the students when they come in make gradual improvements, a behavior modification if you will,” Dr. Behel said. “They learn how to maximize their potential.”

At the beginning of the program, the school was more focused on getting students to graduate. Now, Dr. Behel said they are focused on more.

“You know we’ve got to tap into their strengths. And that’s one thing I think we do a really good job of,” Dr. Behel said. “We focus on potential rather than limitations.”

Students in the program graduate with industry career credentials and some receive scholarships.

Southwire is looking to expand its Florence campus which would create nearly 120 jobs.

“So that’s going to give our students who are graduating out of the 12 for life program more opportunities if they want to stay in the manufacturing role,” Plant Manager Marcus Johnson said.“We can offer them a manufacturing role at Southwire facilities.”

Because of this program, the graduation rate went from 68 percent to more than 90 percent.

To learn more about the program visit the Florence City Schools website.

