Financial expert explains the pros and cons of investments, concentrated positions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In today’s volatile stock market, the highs can be high and the lows can be low, especially concerning individual investments and concentrated positions.

A concentrated position is when one investment or one security becomes a large portion of one’s individual portfolio. Financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group considers one investment to be a large portion when any one security is around 5-7% or higher.

There are several ways one can have a concentrated position; voluntary, involuntary and employment or executive compensation.

Voluntary is when one plays the stock market with speculative purchases and involuntary relies on market performance. As for employment compensation, McGowan explains it as “the form of stock options or restricted stock shares where they’re granted shares by their company.”

The financial expert says when it comes to employment compensation there is an increased risk exposure since all of your “eggs” are in one basket. They are also hard to get out of, with the potential for large returns or large losses. McGowan says one must keep in mind the potential tax issues at hand.

To offset these losses and mitigate these concentrated positions, McGowan says there are certain things you can do.

“You can gift to charity, there’s also tax-loss harvesting,” which is the timely selling of securities at a loss to offset the amount of capital gains tax owed from selling profitable assets.

Easy ways to mitigate concentrated positions include having a diversified portfolio strategy, consistent rebalancing of one’s portfolio, selling over time and hedging bets on what the market will do over time.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

