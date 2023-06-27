Deals
Falkville man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6
Bobby Wayne Russell at Capitol on January 6(Department of Justice)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man who was arrested in August 2022 pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol riot.

According to the Department of Justice, Bobby Wayne Russell, 49, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and aiding and abetting. Russell was among many rioters who confronted officers at a line of bike rack barricades.

READ MORE: FBI Investigation: Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

When the barricade broke apart, Russell grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pulled him down while he fell down a flight of stairs.

Court documents confirm Russell was originally booked on the following charges:

  • Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
  • Civil Disorder
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Russell has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.

