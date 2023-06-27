Falkville man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man who was arrested in August 2022 pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol riot.

According to the Department of Justice, Bobby Wayne Russell, 49, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and aiding and abetting. Russell was among many rioters who confronted officers at a line of bike rack barricades.

When the barricade broke apart, Russell grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer and pulled him down while he fell down a flight of stairs.

Court documents confirm Russell was originally booked on the following charges:

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers

Civil Disorder

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Russell has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.

