Court documents reveal ALDOT director harassment allegations

ALDOT Director John Cooper's complaint released.
ALDOT Director John Cooper's complaint released.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) director’s harassment allegations have now been revealed in court documents obtained by WAFF 48.

Court records show ALDOT Director John Cooper and the harassment complaint he made to a victim. The complaint WAFF received through court records shows it has been determined he told a man he would “shoot him,” among other expletive content.

Cooper’s bond is set at $2,500 and not $500 as previously reported through his jail record.

