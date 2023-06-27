Deals
Athens PD Chief Floyd Johnson announces retirement(APD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department Chief Floyd Johnson announced his retirement during a City Council meeting held on Monday.

Chief Johnson has served with the Athens Police Department for 41 years. He started as a dispatcher in August 1982 before becoming an officer in October 1982.

Three years later Chief Johnson became a detective and in 1986 he was promoted to sergeant. In 1998 he was promoted to lieutenant and stepped into the role as a captain in 2009. In his role as captain, he oversaw the investigative division and served as the Public Information Officer.

In February 2012 the Athens City Council name is as the department’s Chief.

Chief Johnson’s last day will be August 1.

