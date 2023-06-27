Deals
Take the First Step: Alabama health officials encourage screenings for PTSD

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month
Mental health officials are urging you to take a PTSD self-screening test, to help you learn if your feelings and behaviors are related to the disorder
By Laney Mayfield
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - June 27 marks National PTSD Screening Day, and mental health officials in Alabama are encouraging you to take a PTSD self-screening test.

Gabriel Metz, a social worker and therapist in Alabama, calls PTSD a “treatable condition.” Metz says it will help you learn if your feelings and behaviors are related to the disorder.

“Having that open, honest dialogue with a trained clinician to help screen you is a vital first step for coming up with the treatment plan and a way to get there,” Metz said. “There are all kinds of wonderful treatments for PTSD. The sooner the person gets the help, the better.”

Anyone can get PTSD at any point in their life after experiencing a traumatic event. According to PTSD.Va.gov, about six percent of the U.S. population will develop the disorder at some point.

There are four categories of symptoms of PTSD fall into. Those groups are re-experiencing, hyper-arousal, avoidance, and changes in thought and mood.

Metz said no two cases are alike, and the syndrome is unique to every person.

The counselor says to ignore any stigmas and remember, it’s okay to get help. Metz said there are many resources available if you believe you are battling PTSD. She said to be encouraged and get screened.

You can get screened online or at your local mental health center.

There is a PTSD Awareness program today at 10:30 a.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville that you can attend for free.

