AG Steve Marshall affirms Geraldine man’s convictions in human trafficking case

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Geraldine man has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has affirmed the convictions of Rex Duard Tidmore, 65, on multiple charges relating to human trafficking.

The charges include: conspiracy to commit human trafficking, sodomy, possession of obscene matter depicting a minor, trafficking in cannabis, plus other several other counts, according to the Attorney General’s office.

A confidential informant divulged Tidmore’s interest in buying a ten-year-old daughter for sexual activity, per the AG. Further, Tidmore confirmed his sexual interest in small children and drug activity through a confidential informant recording. Upon search, 300 pounds of marijuana and child pornography were located in Tidmore’s house.

Tidmore was convicted in the Dekalb County Circuit Court on March 7.

The court affirmed the decision of Tidmore’s convictions on June 16 through the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

