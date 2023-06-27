Deals
48 First Alert | Extreme Heat Thursday Through Saturday

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A 48 First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for dangerous heat & humidity, so take the time now to start hydrating!

Today will stay sunny and hot, but not all that humid and that will make a difference. Expect afternoon highs to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dry and clear conditions stick with us as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows falling into the mid and upper 60s. More of the same will carry over into Wednesday with humidity remaining relatively low and highs near 90 degrees again.

Beginning Thursday, plan on temperatures to skyrocket into the upper 90s and even triple digits with humidity increasing. The feels-like temperatures could be as high as the 105 to 114 degree range, so an Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday has been issued for areas mainly along and west of I-65. Look for some kind of heat alerts for our area to continue through Saturday and please make sure you are practicing heat safety, especially if you plan to be spending time outdoors for long periods of time. Besides an isolated storm Thursday through Saturday, most locations will remain dry and see no relief from the heat.

All that changes come Sunday when a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives as a cold front approaches the region. It is too early to tell if these storms will become strong or severe but stay tuned for further updates regarding the extended forecast. The front will likely stall near the area as we head into Monday, which will continue the chance for scattered showers and storms through the 4th of July. Temperatures will trend cooler in the 80s as a result of added rain chances.

