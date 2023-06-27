Deals
1 person drowns near TN River recreation area on Redstone Arsenal

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirms crews responded to the scene just after 6 a.m.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person drowned on Tuesday morning near the Tennessee River recreation area on Redstone Arsenal.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, officials responded to a drowning scene near the river only accessible by Arsenal gates.

Crews were dispatched to the area shortly after 6 a.m. on June 27. Redstone Fire and Redstone Law Enforcement were also on the scene on Tuesday.

No further details including the identity of the victim have been released at this time.

