Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday

Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.
Water outage scheduled for some Madison County residents June 27.(Madison County Water Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be running some required maintenance on Tuesday.

People that live within the southeast area of the county on Townsend Drive (114 – 430) and Tumpkins Drive should be aware of a temporary water outage on June 27, per the Madison County Water Department.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. until roughly 3 p.m. when it is scheduled to be complete.

For any questions pertaining to the temporary outage, contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Outlook
Potentially severe weather on the way for northwest Alabama
Two-vehicle Jackson County crash claims life of one, injures five others
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Hampton House Fire
Large fire destroys clubhouse in Hampton Cove community
Jeremy Norwood
Suspect accused of running over woman with car arrested

Latest News

Madison County aims to gain more judges with newly signed bill.
Push for more judges in Madison County
Madison County aims to gain more judges with new bill.
Push for more judges in Madison County
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Jackson County crash claims 1 life, 5 others injured
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Madison County to receive 2 new judges with enactment of SB39