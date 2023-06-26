Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be running some required maintenance on Tuesday.
People that live within the southeast area of the county on Townsend Drive (114 – 430) and Tumpkins Drive should be aware of a temporary water outage on June 27, per the Madison County Water Department.
The outage will be from 8 a.m. until roughly 3 p.m. when it is scheduled to be complete.
For any questions pertaining to the temporary outage, contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.