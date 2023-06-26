Water outage planned for some Madison County residents Tuesday

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Water Department will be running some required maintenance on Tuesday.

People that live within the southeast area of the county on Townsend Drive (114 – 430) and Tumpkins Drive should be aware of a temporary water outage on June 27, per the Madison County Water Department.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. until roughly 3 p.m. when it is scheduled to be complete.

For any questions pertaining to the temporary outage, contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888.

