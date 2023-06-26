Two people arrested in Fayetteville in connection to overdose death

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested in Lincoln County, Tennessee in connection to an overdose death that happened in February.

On Feb. 9, Edward Carter, 25 was found dead at a home on Crescent Drive from a Fentanyl overdose. During an investigation by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Jesse Hicks, 29 and Harley Hall, 26 were identified as the people who provided the drugs.

On June 20, a Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Hicks with one count of Second Degree Murder and three counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II. Hall was charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one county of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II.

Hicks and Hall were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department and booked into the Lincoln County Jail. Hicks is being held on a $550,000 bond and Hall is being held on a $500,000 bond.

