State not prepared to execute Alabama death row inmate using nitrogen hypoxia process

The execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is the method of forcing the inmate to only inhale nitrogen, depriving them of oxygen.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Barber was convicted in 2003 for murdering a 75-year-old woman and sentenced to death.

Governor Kay Ivey set a 30-hour time frame for the execution that will begin on July 20 at 12 a.m. and end on July 21 at 6 a.m. Barber requested he be executed by the use of nitrogen hypoxia.

The execution method of nitrogen hypoxia is the method of forcing the inmate to only inhale nitrogen, depriving them of oxygen. This method has never been used in the United States.

According to online court documents, Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall, claims the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is not prepared to use this method for executions. ADOC claims there isn’t protocol for this type of execution, and it will take time for the staff to be prepared for it once a protocol is in place.

