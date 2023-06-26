SEC announces 2024 Men’s Basketball conference opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 conference opponents on Monday afternoon.

The Auburn Tigers will meet the following teams on the hardwood during the 2024 season

Home Away Alabama Alabama Georgia Arkansas Kentucky Florida LSU Georgia Ole Miss Ole Miss Mississippi State Mississippi State South Carolina Missouri Texas A&M Tennessee Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the following conference foes during the 2024 season

Home Away Arkansas Auburn Auburn Florida Florida Georgia LSU Kentucky Mississippi State LSU Missouri Ole Miss South Carolina Mississippi State Tennessee Tennessee Texas A&M Vanderbilt

For the full list of SEC teams and their 2024 men’s basketball opponents, click here.

