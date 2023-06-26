SEC announces 2024 Men’s Basketball conference opponents
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 conference opponents on Monday afternoon.
The Auburn Tigers will meet the following teams on the hardwood during the 2024 season
|Home
|Away
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|Kentucky
|Florida
|LSU
|Georgia
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Mississippi State
|Mississippi State
|South Carolina
|Missouri
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the following conference foes during the 2024 season
|Home
|Away
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Florida
|Florida
|Georgia
|LSU
|Kentucky
|Mississippi State
|LSU
|Missouri
|Ole Miss
|South Carolina
|Mississippi State
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|Vanderbilt
For the full list of SEC teams and their 2024 men’s basketball opponents, click here.
