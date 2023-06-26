Deals
SEC announces 2024 Men’s Basketball conference opponents

Southeastern Conference
Southeastern Conference(WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference released the 2024 conference opponents on Monday afternoon.

The Auburn Tigers will meet the following teams on the hardwood during the 2024 season

HomeAway
AlabamaAlabama
GeorgiaArkansas
KentuckyFlorida
LSUGeorgia
Ole MissOle Miss
Mississippi StateMississippi State
South CarolinaMissouri
Texas A&MTennessee
VanderbiltVanderbilt

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the following conference foes during the 2024 season

HomeAway
ArkansasAuburn
AuburnFlorida
FloridaGeorgia
LSUKentucky
Mississippi StateLSU
MissouriOle Miss
South CarolinaMississippi State
TennesseeTennessee
Texas A&MVanderbilt

For the full list of SEC teams and their 2024 men’s basketball opponents, click here.

